Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 5,317 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,275 shares of company stock worth $5,095,858. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.06. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FATE. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.