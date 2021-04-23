Truist Financial Corp Has $491,000 Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Acushnet stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $420.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.82 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

