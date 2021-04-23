Truist Financial Corp Invests $498,000 in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $112.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average is $99.46. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

AEIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

