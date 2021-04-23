Truist Financial Corp Takes $508,000 Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth $3,815,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HFC opened at $33.28 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

