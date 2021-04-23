Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Incyte in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.72.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.85.

Shares of INCY opened at $84.18 on Thursday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

In other Incyte news, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Incyte by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 41.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Incyte by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 27,299 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $2,010,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

