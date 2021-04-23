Truist Securities Boosts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $290.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MOH has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.27.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $253.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.77. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

