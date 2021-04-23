Truist Securities Increases Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $85.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

R has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.11.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Ryder System will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ryder System by 3.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 6.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ryder System by 4,696.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

