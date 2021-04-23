Truist Securities Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $115.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IRTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $82.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.18 and a 200-day moving average of $194.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $77.43 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $91,506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $678,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

