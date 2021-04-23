Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 1,925 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 40,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 117,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.50. 101,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,420. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.85. The company has a market cap of $177.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.