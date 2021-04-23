Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.57

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and traded as high as $55.00. Truxton shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 2,921 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $152.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Truxton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

