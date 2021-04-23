Twele Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $100.44 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $101.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

