U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.39. The company had a trading volume of 133,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,177. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

