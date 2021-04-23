Ubiq (UBQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $21.05 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Ubiq has a total market cap of $21.05 million and $144,438.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,589.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,340.94 or 0.04627355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.62 or 0.00471692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $806.47 or 0.01594161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.06 or 0.00670218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.47 or 0.00485225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 116.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00029140 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.39 or 0.00423790 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

