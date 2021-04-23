UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 18,817 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,665,000 after buying an additional 71,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 69,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 54,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Viasat stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,378.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Viasat’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

