UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth about $5,147,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 210,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 95,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,000. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

VNE stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

