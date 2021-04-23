UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Uniti Group worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

