UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUR. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In related news, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $396,937.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,817.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.