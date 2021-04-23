UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,770 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Cinemark worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 153,649 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,200 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

