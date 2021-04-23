UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,725 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cogent Communications worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.60.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485 in the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

