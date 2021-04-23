UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWG. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Shares of NWG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.40. 44,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

