UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.53 Per Share

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.46. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON UKCM opened at GBX 75.74 ($0.99) on Friday. UK Commercial Property REIT has a one year low of GBX 49.75 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 78.70 ($1.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £984.23 million and a PE ratio of 31.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.23.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.