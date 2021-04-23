Ultra Market Cap Reaches $118.75 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Ultra has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $118.75 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,780.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $774.52 or 0.01587752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.98 or 0.00477596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058521 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001260 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004000 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

