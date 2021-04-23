UMH Properties (UMH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2021 – UMH Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – UMH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – UMH Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – UMH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – UMH Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – UMH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "United Mobile Home's primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. "

3/29/2021 – UMH Properties is now covered by analysts at Aegis. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – UMH Properties was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/12/2021 – UMH Properties had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.50 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $21.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $914.81 million, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 20.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

