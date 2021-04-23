UniLend (UFT) Trading 42.7% Lower This Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $17.31 million and $3.24 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00067478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00019099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00092244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.92 or 0.00662947 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.79 or 0.07933089 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.