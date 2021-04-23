United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised United Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Shares of UAL traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 266,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,331,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.57) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 11.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in United Airlines by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $28,380,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in United Airlines by 161.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 890,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

