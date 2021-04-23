United Airlines’ (UAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UAL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.35.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.57) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.