United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

United Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.84.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

