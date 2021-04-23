United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $200.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $177.51 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $181.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.41. The firm has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

