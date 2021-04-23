United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $246.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $246.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on URI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.00.

United Rentals stock opened at $309.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,334,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,262,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

