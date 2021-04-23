United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Sells $498,328.75 in Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Deirdre Drake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Deirdre Drake sold 300 shares of United States Cellular stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Deirdre Drake sold 400 shares of United States Cellular stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $14,832.00.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in United States Cellular by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in United States Cellular by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

