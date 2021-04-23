United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Gap Up to $203.84

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $203.84, but opened at $208.33. United Therapeutics shares last traded at $208.58, with a volume of 196 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.13.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.