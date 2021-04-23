UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $450.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

UNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

NYSE:UNH opened at $396.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $374.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $401.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

