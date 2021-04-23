Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Upwork reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.84 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares in the company, valued at $19,642,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,220,000 after buying an additional 705,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

