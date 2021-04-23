Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

