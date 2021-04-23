Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.38.

UE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. 1,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,319. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

