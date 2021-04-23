US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

US Xpress Enterprises stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,466. US Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.82 million, a P/E ratio of -925.07 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on USX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

