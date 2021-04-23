USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC on popular exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $11.24 billion and approximately $4.08 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,260.53 or 0.04550047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061311 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 11,506,590,889 coins and its circulating supply is 11,243,286,480 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

