Utrust (UTK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $195.36 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Utrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000852 BTC on exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $195.36 million and approximately $27.55 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00067915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00092658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.57 or 0.00668394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00052667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.91 or 0.08146485 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

