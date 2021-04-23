Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives $26.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,036. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

