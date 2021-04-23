V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,388 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.30. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $65.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.