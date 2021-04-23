V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,844 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $545,069,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $26,500,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,726,000 after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $64.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

