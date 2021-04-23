V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,562,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 381,256 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

