V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco raised its stake in American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $251.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.89 and its 200-day moving average is $229.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.