Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VLO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 47,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,281.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

