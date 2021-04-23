Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,649,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,753 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 14.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $80,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $97,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. 57,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,722,095. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.93.

