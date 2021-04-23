Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,771,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after acquiring an additional 89,221 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,854. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.67 and its 200 day moving average is $223.12.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.