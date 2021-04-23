Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Reduced by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,968 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.91% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $195,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,049. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.51 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.67 and its 200 day moving average is $209.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

