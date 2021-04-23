Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.11. 157,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,544. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $384.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.