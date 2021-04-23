Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,802,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,838,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.59. 50,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,718. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

