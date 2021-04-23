VAULT (VAULT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,872.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $7.83 or 0.00015647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $4,872.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00270088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,812.05 or 1.00295396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.12 or 0.00640518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.73 or 0.01020336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 381,168 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VAULT Coin Trading

